Phở and friends at Pham’s Kitchen in West Seneca

When the snow squeaks under my boots, my thoughts turn to winter warmers, the dishes that help me survive when Mother Nature wants me dead as a frozen mackerel.

Cauldrons that offer aromatherapy in their steamy embrace, so I can lean over and breathe in a centering lungful of goodness. Nutrition for body and soul, frostbite-resistance powerup, here’s where I’d seek strength to hold out for the first glimpse of crocuses.

I’d suggest you make friends with phở. (Pronounced fuh, actually. Not foe.) It’s beef noodle soup, clear broth scented with star anise and charred ginger, with rice noodles, cilantro, onions, and your choice of beef style - rare, to cook in the piping-hot broth, well-done, chewy meatballs.

Or order “dac biet,” all the way, with all the above, tripe and shaved tendon.

Phở dac biet - with beef, meatball, tendon, and tripe - at 99 Fast Food.

The other part of the dish is a handful of bean sprouts, anise-leaning Thai basil sprigs, a lime wedge, sliced fresh jalapeno, and two sauces: brown hoisin, a sweet soy ketchup, and spicy red chile sauce.

The point is to doctor up the broth to your personal preference, so every phở is your own.

99 Fast Food, 3398 Bailey Ave., 716- 836-6058, 99fastfood.com

Pham’s Kitchen, 2940 Union Road, Cheektowaga, 716-901-7663, phamskitchen716.com