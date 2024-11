Green chile cheese grits, fried okra, and chicken fried steak with cream gravy at Southern Belle Diner.

Lovers of chicken-fried steak, I bring you tidings of great joy.

You don’t have to settle for Cracker Barrel any more.

At Southern Belle Diner, a tiny Depew restaurant, house-battered beef gets a dip and a fry and cream gravy speckled with black pepper. It’s the real McCoy.