Hla Thu readies for reopening of Bamboo Ridge Monday at 244 Allen St.

Burmese cook Hla Thu had to drive UberEats to eat after his first shot at running his own restaurant flopped at the West Side Bazaar.

With help from regular customers and well-wishers who donated more than $2,000 to Thu’s cause, Bamboo Ridge reopens Monday, bringing his collection of Vietnamese, Thai, and Burmese specialties to Allentown.

At 244 Allen St., formerly Melting Point, Thu will be offering pho ($14.99), Vietnamese beef noodle soup, Burmese chicken biryani with cashews and raisins ($14.99), whole fried red snapper Thai style ($25.99), and more. Enough for two restaurants’ menus, really.

After cooking for 15 years, in 10 restaurants on two continents, Hla Thu finally gets to throw down. His own playbook gathers vegan, seafood, and meaty favorites he collected during his long road to steering his own ship.

Duck breast or steak on a platter of sizzling black pepper butter sauce ($22.99). Pad Thai any which way ($13.99). Burmese tea leaf salad ($9.99), crab Rangoon ($6.99), and fresh mango sticky rice, all a block from Elmwood and Allen.

Monday, Nov. 25 is opening day. As such, expect slower-than-usual service, as Thu and company figure out the details.

Bamboo Ridge, 244 Allen St., bambooridgethai.com, 716-520-9626

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday, Saturday, 3 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday.

#30#