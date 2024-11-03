Clockwise from top: al pastor, breakfast taco, carnitas, carne adada, camarones, pollo, chorizo tacos at Taqueria Los Mayas.

More than 100 restaurants in Western New York sell tacos.

Only one makes tacos like Taqueria Los Mayas.

Housemade tortillas. Carefully finished fillings. Curated salsa and topping bar.

As testament to its drawing power, Taqueria Los Mayas doesn’t take reservations. Regulars show up early to make sure, get their name in, and retire to the bar or their cars to wait for the call. They are largely sanguine with this arrangement, because they know what they’re waiting for.