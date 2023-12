Pinoy Boi’s lechon, roasted pork belly, is a Saturday special. (Photo: Pinoy Boi)

Lloyd Ligao was 10 when he left Olongapo, his hometown in the Philippines, on Subic Bay. Settled in Kenmore, he graduated Kenmore West Class of 2006, and went straight to work in restaurant kitchens.

At Marotto’s in Kenmore and North Tonawanda’s Remington Tavern, during year…