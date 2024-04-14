Tres golpes, the Dominican breakfast of champions

One of the most delightful quirks of the Buffalo eating landscape is that you can trudge down a drifted moonscape of sideways snow, head bent against Mother Nature’s latest assassination attempt, quite used to not feeling your face.

Then on the next corner, you can step inside a door and find yourself on a tropical island.

The music, the aromas of Caribbean cooking, the posters and television stations, everything combines for lowkey transport to Puerto Rico or Jamaica or Colombia or the Dominican Republic. Thanks to Buffalo’s immigrant restaurateurs developing one-stop anti-homesickness clinics, we can all use a dose, food as medicine.

Buffalo’s boricua battalion feed thousands daily, making Puerto Rican the city’s predominant strain. Standouts include Monte’s Grocery and Deli on Swan Street, and House of Sandwich on Tonawanda Street in Riverside. Then there’s Niagara Cafe and La Flor Bakery, Buffalo’s only panadaria, across from each other on Niagara Street.

Buffalo’s only place to find their Caribbean cousin, Dominican cooking, is La Casa de Sabores. The restaurant opened in 2018, with an expansive view of the city impound lot, where motorists go bail out incarcerated vehicles, a few blocks from the Buffalo State College campus border.