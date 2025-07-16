At International House, a real bar and five restaurants beckon in Theater District
In more friendly space, restaurateurs and Le Bar Flamant Rose seek happy ending
International House is the only casual dining experience in downtown Buffalo offering five cuisines and bubble tea, a full bar, comfy seating, and ping-pong tables.
Opened in April in the heart of the Theater District, 617 Main St., its collective menu is unique to Western New York, including Buffalo’s only Ethiopian, Filipino, and South Sudanese restaurants. Vegan and meaty choices abound, from Pinoy Boi’s caramelized pork belly on garlic rice with crispy pork rolls, to Pattaya Street Food’s tea leaf salad, completely animal-free.
Mark Supples and Amy Taylor, restaurateurs with the original Pink Flamingo and Mother’s on their resume, put a half million dollars into making International House ready for prime time, and run the bar, Le Flamant Rose, which is “pink flamingo” in French.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Four Bites to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.