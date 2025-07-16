Clockwise from top left: veggie sampler, Abyssinian Ethiopian Cuisine, chicken curry puff, Pattaya Street Food, lengua taco, La Divina Tacos, lechon, roast pork belly, Friday special at Pinoy Boi.

International House is the only casual dining experience in downtown Buffalo offering five cuisines and bubble tea, a full bar, comfy seating, and ping-pong tables.

Opened in April in the heart of the Theater District, 617 Main St., its collective menu is unique to Western New York, including Buffalo’s only Ethiopian, Filipino, and South Sudanese restaurants. Vegan and meaty choices abound, from Pinoy Boi’s caramelized pork belly on garlic rice with crispy pork rolls, to Pattaya Street Food’s tea leaf salad, completely animal-free.

Mark Supples and Amy Taylor, restaurateurs with the original Pink Flamingo and Mother’s on their resume, put a half million dollars into making International House ready for prime time, and run the bar, Le Flamant Rose, which is “pink flamingo” in French.