Smoky savor sets Almaza Grill’s chicken apart.

When roast chicken has become a supermarket commodity, it takes more than a baked bird to raise an eater’s heart rate.

Add fire, and now we’re getting somewhere. At Almaza Grill, whole roasters are marinated, then spun to bronzed beauty in a rotisserie, over coals. Your supermarket bird can’t compete with the smoke-touched tenderness of the Almaza chickens, and that’s even before you factor in the garlic mayonnaise that slathers on another layer of craveability.

Since 2017, Almaza Grill has won the hearts of parents heading home on Transit Road. No matter who’s eating what these days, it lets them show up with everything they need to feed the masses.

Peruvian-style marinated chicken leads the hit parade. But at Inaya and Moussa Khalil’s East Amherst restaurant, the menu’s Lebanese side means vegans and vegetarians are happy with an Almaza run, too.