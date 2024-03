BreadHive worker-owner Allison Ewing, in her natural habitat, the Elmwood-Bidwell summertime market. (Photo: Allison Ewing)

A decade ago, Allison Ewing and others founded BreadHive, a worker cooperative that has fed its signature West Side sourdough, bagels, pretzels, and more to Buffalo ever since. A familiar face to Elmwood Bidwell summertime market sh…