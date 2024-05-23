When the region’s tourism marketing agency, Visit Buffalo Niagara, asked me for brief profiles on 10 Buffalo chefs, I accepted the challenge. Read it here, and learn about some of the people who make Buffalo such a great town for adventurous eaters.

My only difficulty was deciding who to leave out to meet the assignment’s terms. There are so many more restaurateurs and chefs in our community who deserve recognition.

That said, these chefs have earned the honor. On their behalf, I would endeavor to make you hungry with glimpses of dishes their kitchens deliver.

(Note: this post has a lot of photos, so you might have to click on “View entire message” in your email to get the rest. Reading Four Bites in the Substack app on your phone will not present that issue.)

James Roberts, Toutant, 437 Ellicott St., 716-342-2901

Clockwise from upper left: Nashville chicken, yams with marshmallow, hush puppies, shrimp po'boy

Brad Rowell, Grange Community Kitchen, 22 Main St., Hamburg, 716-648-0022

(Note: I named Rowell for his leadership of the organization he built. But it’s important to note that today Manuel Ocasio is Grange’s executive chef, and directly responsible for its spectacular creativity.)

Clockwise from upper left: hummus with smoked brisket, soft egg, laffa bread; gem lettuce in buttermilk dressing; citrus hazelnut tart; Grilled carrots, tahini-amba vinaigrette, toasted pine nuts, wild oregano.

Fabio Consonni, DiTondo, 370 Seneca St.

Clockwise from top left: gnocchi with gorgonzola and radicchio, swordfish with green caper salsa, octopus and potato salad, parmigiano puffs.

Zelalem Gemmeda, Abyssinia Ethiopian Cuisine, 617 Main St.

Clockwise from upper left: meat combo, with doro wot at center; veggie combo with red lentils, misir wot, at center; combo combos on customary injera sourdough pancakes.

Tab Daulton, Winfield’s Pub, 1213 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, 716-821-0700

Clockwise from top left: Kiki's warm potato salad, pork cutlet francaise with egg and greens, Guinness chocolate layer cake with cherry sauce, panfried fish tacos.

Dina Mattiello, The Dove, 3002 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, 716-823-6680

Clockwise from top left: veal parmesan, escargot on frico, free meatball and housemade bread, eggplant rollatini.e

Vincent Thompson, Prescott’s Provisions, 40 E. Niagara St., City of Tonawanda, 716-525-1260

Clockwise from upper left: Delmonico steak; gnochetti with boar ragu; lobster roll; tuna sashimi.

Oded Rauvenpoor, Falafel Bar, 3545 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, 716-436-7000

Clockwise from top left: Israeli-style chicken schnitzel, khachapuri and shakshuka (both brunch only), falafel with tahini.

Joe Fenush and Ed Forster, Waxlight Bar a Vin, 27 Chandler St.

Clockwise from top left: pickled tongue on horseradish cheese toast, Paris-Brest pastry with pistachio whipped cream, canele de Bourdeaux, Plato Dale beef carpaccio

Ryan Fernandez, Southern Junction, 365 Connecticut St., 716-262-0575

Clockwise from upper left: applewood smoked chicken with spiced coconut dip; pork spare ribs; beef brisket biryani; smoked cauliflower manchurian.

