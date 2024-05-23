10 Buffalo chefs you should know, dish gallery edition
Visit Buffalo Niagara asked me to introduce 10 local chefs - here's the dishes that make them stand out
When the region’s tourism marketing agency, Visit Buffalo Niagara, asked me for brief profiles on 10 Buffalo chefs, I accepted the challenge. Read it here, and learn about some of the people who make Buffalo such a great town for adventurous eaters.
My only difficulty was deciding who to leave out to meet the assignment’s terms. There are so many more restaurateurs and chefs in our community who deserve recognition.
That said, these chefs have earned the honor. On their behalf, I would endeavor to make you hungry with glimpses of dishes their kitchens deliver.
(Note: this post has a lot of photos, so you might have to click on “View entire message” in your email to get the rest. Reading Four Bites in the Substack app on your phone will not present that issue.)
James Roberts, Toutant, 437 Ellicott St., 716-342-2901
Brad Rowell, Grange Community Kitchen, 22 Main St., Hamburg, 716-648-0022
(Note: I named Rowell for his leadership of the organization he built. But it’s important to note that today Manuel Ocasio is Grange’s executive chef, and directly responsible for its spectacular creativity.)
Fabio Consonni, DiTondo, 370 Seneca St.
Zelalem Gemmeda, Abyssinia Ethiopian Cuisine, 617 Main St.
Don’t waste a meal in Buffalo. Get Four Bites.
Tab Daulton, Winfield’s Pub, 1213 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, 716-821-0700
Dina Mattiello, The Dove, 3002 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, 716-823-6680
Vincent Thompson, Prescott’s Provisions, 40 E. Niagara St., City of Tonawanda, 716-525-1260
Oded Rauvenpoor, Falafel Bar, 3545 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, 716-436-7000
Joe Fenush and Ed Forster, Waxlight Bar a Vin, 27 Chandler St.
Ryan Fernandez, Southern Junction, 365 Connecticut St., 716-262-0575
#30#
Not surprised with any on this list, I’ve eaten at all but three (and the three are on my list to try). Several (Toutant, Waxlight, DiTondo and Prescott’s) are in perpetual rotation in my household.
The Buffalo area is blessed to have these chefs and their restaurants. We are even luckier that if asked, you could easily add to the list at least 20 more who would meet the criteria you used. No wonder national chain restaurants are less successful in Buffalo-Niagara.